Linda L. King passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 in Hanford, CA at the age of 82. Just one week shy of her 83rd birthday. Linda was born May 17, 1938 in Corcoran, CA to Perry and Mary Baker, and was the youngest of seven children.
Linda graduated from Corcoran High School with the class of 1956. She worked as a telephone operator with Pacific Bell/ATT for 26 years before her retirement.
Linda was a very loving and generous person, always doing and thinking of others before herself. She loved working in her yard and took great pride in her flowers. She had many friends and relatives in Oklahoma and Texas and loved traveling to visit them. She was interested in family history and genealogy. She enjoyed playing Wii with her grandkids during family get togethers.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents Perry and Mary Baker. Siblings Artie Moore, Alyene Yantis, Richard Baker, James Baker, and Jesse Baker. She is survived by her sister Laura Stout of Spiro, Oklahoma. Her children Jennifer (Gene) Fagundes of Hanford, Chris (Denise) Dixon of Colville, Washington, Eric (Jessica) Dixon of Bakersfield. Five Grandchildren Michelle (David) Remillard of Arroyo Grande, CA; Patricia (Jacob) Avila of Lemoore, CA; Kevin (Shannah) Fagundes of Waianae, Hawaii; Shelby Dixon of Bakersfield; and Sarah Dixon of Bakersfield. Seven Great-Grandchildren Natalie and Rhys Remillard; Ryan Avila; Liam, Lorelei and Delaney Fagundes; and Alexander Dixon. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She is going to be missed by her family who loved her so much, as well as the many friends who knew her.
Graveside Services will be held at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona on Tuesday, May 25th at 10:00 am.
Arrangements are being handled by Peoples Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.
The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Adventist Hospital for their help.
