Lindle “Linda” Joyce Maybee Springs was born to George and Esther (Bussell) Maybee on August 23, 1933 in Woodward, Oklahoma, the third of seven children. Linda spent her early years in the Modesto area and first married at age 16.
In her seventies Linda met her dear friend, Sarah Niles, at the Kingsburg Covenant Church, which became her church home. She and Sarah had many adventurous road trips together, traveling to Canada to visit Mercy Ships, to the orphanage in Mexico, and to Colorado. One highlight for Linda was seeing her childhood home in Oklahoma one more time.
Their adventures ended when Linda had a stroke and was never able to walk again. That did not quench Linda's joie de vivre, the twinkle in her eye and her contagious laugh. The Kingsburg Mennonite Church, a block from her rest home, welcomed Linda into their fold, so then she had two church families.
The Mennonite Church hosted a glorious 80th birthday party for Linda, one of the happiest days of her life. In 2014 Linda moved to her last home, Palm Village in Reedley. Linda's worn Bible was always in her lap and her scripture memorization was legendary. She was even quoting Bible passages from memory on her 88th birthday, only 12 days before she passed. She loved the Lord with all her heart, was a mighty prayer warrior and looked forward to the day when she would be in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Palm Village for the loving care and friendship they gave Linda. They also thank Rev. Jay Haworth, Rev. Dennis Fast, and especially Dwayne Morine, who all never failed to visit Linda. Most of all, heartfelt thanks goes to granddaughter Tina Stout (Pipkin) who held and comforted Linda the day she departed for her eternal home.
Linda was preceded in death by her sons Ronnie Cox and Randy Stout, her daughter Peggy Frisby, her granddaughters Ellen Schaefer and Helen Perry and her grandson Tommie Kennedy. Also preceding her are her sister Vieanna Green and brothers Lester Maybee and William Bill Maybee.
She is survived by her children, Don Oliver of Modesto, Karen Kennedy of Oregon, Steven Cox of Selma, and Bill Maybee of Stevinson.
Other survivors include her sisters Betty Bell of Newman, Carol De La Cruz of Merced and Bonnie Tobar of Turlock, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all of whom she was very proud.
A celebration of Linda's life will be held Saturday, September 25th at 11:00 am at the Kingsburg Covenant Church, 1490 Lincoln Street in Kingsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingsburg Covenant Church, Hope Kingsburg Mennonite Church, or to your favorite charity.
