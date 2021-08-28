Lewis James Silva passed away in Fresno, California on August 3, 2021 at the age of 86. Louie was born in Hanford, California on November 17, 1934. He graduated from Hanford High in 1954. Louie worked at Armstrong/Pirelli Tires for 35 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was always there for them. He spent days hanging out with his friends shooting breeze and was so friendly to all he came across, he never met a stranger. He loved classic cars and horseback riding. All animals were drawn to him, especially dogs, they were more family than pet. Anyone that knew him knew his incredible work ethic by the enormous well-maintained yard and garden he kept.
Louie is predeceased by his mother, Lydia Kendall, sisters Jane Felipe and Teresa Salazar and his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara Silva. They married in Hanford, California on September 3, 1955. Louie is lovingly remembered by his children: Michael Silva of Ventura, California, Lewis Silva Jr. and Tonya Silva of Elk Ridge, Utah, and Susan Silva Swenning of Fresno, California, grandchildren: BaCall Burns and Luke Burns of Fresno, California, Scott Silva of Clovis, California, Haylie Swenning-Simpson and Ryen Simpson of Clovis, California, Brittany Silva of Cairo, Egypt, Taylor Silva of Sandy, Utah, Bryen Skinner of Salt Lake City, Utah, Brady Skinner of Salt Lake City, Utah and Wende and Brian Pimentel of Verdi, Nevada, great-grandchildren: Grace Burns, Olivia Burns, Lily Burns, Abigail Burns, and Elsie Burns of Fresno, California, and Holden Pimentel and Haven Pimentel of Verdi, Nevada, and Addison Obrey of Sandy, Utah.
The visitation will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. 7:00 p.m. at Peoples Funeral Chapel, 501 N. Douty St. Hanford, Ca. Prayers will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. with a Mass at St. Brigid Church 1000 N. Douty St. Hanford at 9:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery 11680 S. 10th Ave. Hanford, Ca.
Family and Friends are invited to view Louies legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
