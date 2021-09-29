Levera (Vera) Souza was born in Tulare, Ca. on October 13th, 1931 to Manuel and Marian Teixeira. Vera departed this life peacefully on Wednesday September 22nd, 2021 in Visalia, Ca.
She attended Liberty Elementary and graduated from Tulare Union High School. Vera married Robert Souza and they made their home in Stratford Ca. Vera was active in her community as a dedicated member of the Kings County Cabrillo Civic Club #9, St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church, the I.D.E.S. Portuguese Hall of Stratford, and was involved in many other social events and organizations. Vera retired from the Central Union School District where she worked for 40+ years. She was often seen at social gatherings, fundraisers, community and church events, and was a regular fixture at her favorite restaurant, Ryans Place in Hanford.
Vera was very social and enjoyed dancing, yoga, and spending time with good friends and family. Her sense of humor and style were two of her best-known trademarks that made her so beloved to everyone in her life. Veras flair, sass, and fashion sense were unforgettable. She had a zest for life and always managed to bring joy everywhere she went. Vera will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews, and friends. Vera is preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. M. F. B. Teixeira, her sisters Marian Teixeira, Mary Ribeiro, Zephrina Souza, Hilda Teixeira, brother Manuel Teixeira, and beloved husband Bob.
Visitation will be held September 29th, 5:00-6:00 pm at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel, 420 West D Street, Lemoore Ca. On September 30th a Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:00am at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church, 870 N. Lemoore Ave, Lemoore Ca. followed by a gravesite burial for family and friends at the Lemoore Cemetery, 1441 N. Lemoore Ave.
Services have been entrusted to Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.phippsdale.com. Donations in Veras memory can be made to Kings County Cabrillo Club Scholarship, c/o 861 Woodridge Circle Lemoore, CA 93245 or to St. Peter Catholic Church, 870 N. Lemoore Ave, Lemoore, CA 93245.
