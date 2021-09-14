Leonard Lee Diaz of Lemoore was born June 15, 1967 and passed away September 10, 2021 at the age of 54 years. Leonard was a hard working mechanic. He loved driving his Corvette, NASCAR racing, cooking and fishing. Leonard loved good times, good friends, his loved ones and his fiancé, Minerva.
Leonard is survived by 2 sons, Nick and Chris Diaz both of Hanford, 1 daughter, Stephany Ritter of Lemoore, his mother, Neoma Diaz of Lemoore, 2 brothers, Frank Diaz of Kentucky and Steve Diaz of Lemoore and 1 grandson.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 15 from 4-7 PM at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 16 at 10:00 AM at Grangeville Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.