Leonard Lee Diaz of Lemoore was born June 15, 1967 and passed away September 10, 2021 at the age of 54 years. Leonard was a hard working mechanic. He loved driving his Corvette, NASCAR racing, cooking and fishing. Leonard loved good times, good friends, his loved ones and his fiancé, Minerva.

Leonard is survived by 2 sons, Nick and Chris Diaz both of Hanford, 1 daughter, Stephany Ritter of Lemoore, his mother, Neoma Diaz of Lemoore, 2 brothers, Frank Diaz of Kentucky and Steve Diaz of Lemoore and 1 grandson.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 15 from 4-7 PM at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 16 at 10:00 AM at Grangeville Cemetery.

