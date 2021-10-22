Lena Borges of Hanford passed away on September 16, 2021 at the age of 89. Lena was born December 22, 1931 to Isaac and Margareta Lima in Hanford. She married the love of her life, John Bob Borges on April 20, 1949. The resided in Hanford and raised 4 children.
Lena is survived by two sons: Rod Borges (Susan) of Lemoore, Johnny Borges (Susan) of Laton and daughter Carol Jones (Ed) of Prescott, AZ as well as 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Husband John (married 69 years), son Alan Borges, daughter-in-law Sandy Borges, sister Emily Orique, sister Delores Braz and brother Joseph Lima.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on October 30, 2021 at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA.
The family would like to thank Hacienda Post Acute, Inc. nursing homes staff for their loving care of our mother during her extended stay. Their care and compassion during the difficult lockdown of the facility will forever be remembered by the family.
Special thank you to all our family and friends for your support and prayers.
