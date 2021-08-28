On Sunday, August 15, 2021 Lena Bettencourt, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 87.
Lena was born at home in Lemoore, California to A.P. and Virginia Oliveira. Her parents had immigrated from the Azores island of Terceira and her first language was Portuguese. She was part of a large loving family of nine children. Lena graduated from Lemoore High School then married Manuel S. Bettencourt, Jr. Shortly after the wedding they moved to Presque Isle, Maine where Manuel was stationed in the Air Force. They returned to California when the assignment was complete and began farming in the Laton area. She worked very hard on the farm while also raising five children.
Lena was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She doted on her grandchildren and always made time spent with them special. She loved to cook, garden and go antiquing. She enjoyed having a project to work on and had many DIY skills. Lena had a friendly personality and loved to say hello and talk to new people everywhere she went. She survived open heart surgery and cancer treatment and liked to say, “I will take whatever God gives me.”
She is survived by her five children Ron Bettencourt, Ken Bettencourt and wife Cindy, John Bettencourt and wife Lucy, Gerald Bettencourt, Mary Ann Maciel and husband Mike; nine grandchildren and eleven greatgrandchildren; sisters Virginia Soares, Velma Coelho and Nancy Rocha; sisters in-law Margaret Oliveira and Kathy Oliveira. She was preceded in death by husband Manuel Bettencourt, brothers Tony, John, William and Alvin Oliveira and sister Mary Triguerio.
A Rosary service will be on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 6:00 pm at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Hanford. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 1 at 10 a.m. at St. Brigid Catholic Church, burial to follow at Kings River Cemetery. The family regrets that there will not be a reception following the service due to the high number of COVID 19 cases in the county.
We wish to thank the staff at Kaweah Manor and Bristol Hospice for providing excellent care to our mother in her final days
