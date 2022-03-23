Lela Ann McKenna, a lifelong Hanford, CA resident, passed away during the early morning hours of February 5, 2022 at the age of 89.
Lela was born to Harry and Daisy Phillips on July 7, 1932. She attended Hanford Elementary, Hanford High School and worked at The Lemoore Advance and The Hanford Sentinel.
Lela met her late husband, William J. McKenna, while both were serving in the U.S Army. They lived a life together for more than 30 years. Both are survived by their two sons, Patrick and Michael of Hanford; five grandchildren,Katherine, Cory, Sarah, Joseph, Allison, and three great grandchildren.
Lela was a free spirit; she had a passion for gardening and redecorating her home. She was a loving, caring person, who worried more about others than herself.
Lela will be deeply missed by her family, friends and church members. Her family will make sure to carry her spirit and memory with them throughout their lives. Lela was a light in everyones lives, especially those she loved.