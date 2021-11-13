The world is a little less bright after the loss of LaVerne A. Sullivan, 91 of Visalia, California. She passed away Tuesday, November 2 of complications from cancer. LaVerne was born in 1930 in Lemoore, California to Joseph A. and Mary B. Azevedo. She graduated with honors from Lemoore Union High School in 1948 and received an AA degree in 1950 from College of the Sequoias. She married George M. Rocha in February of 1952, who preceded her in death in 1966.
LaVerne was passionate about life, loved gardening, building things in her wood shop, the stock market, reading, sewing, and learning new things. She absolutely loved her truck, driving fast, and she would happily tell anyone she met how wonderful it was. No matter, a stranger in a parking lot or policeman in a restaurant, shed invariably ask, “Do you want to race?” One of her other favorite things was renting a limousine and treating family and friends to spontaneous trips, “around the countryside.”
LaVerne spent 40 very happy years as an executive secretary for estate and business planning attorneys, specifically James Clevenger and David Rauber. She began with Crowe, Mitchell, Hurlbutt, Clevenger, Long, Vortmann and Rauber, and finally Rauber and Johnson. LaVerne proudly said she loved every day she went to work, as it was always interesting, and she so enjoyed doing her part, knowing the clients were always treated professionally and courteously.
LaVerne started a travel group called The Roadrunners in 1972, taking groups of friends on bus trips to both San Francisco and Carmel. Several times a year, for 15 years, she teamed up with her sister Evelyn Watson and friend Barbara Lamb, taking up to 37 fellow travelers on those wonderfully memorable excursions. Oh, the fun, anticipation and excitement of those trips!
LaVerne is survived by her daughter, Mary Rocha Lawler, husband Kevin and (sparkle in her eye) grandson, Elliot. She is predeceased in death by four sisters, and a brother. She is survived by several nieces, nephews as well as grand-nieces and nephews.
Please join us in celebrating her life Tuesday morning, November 16th, 2021, between 9AM and 1PM at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Avenue, Visalia. Viewing will be held from 9AM and 11AM, including a recitation of the Rosary at 10:30AM, and a Catholic Funeral Service to begin at 11AM. A graveside service will be held at Lemoore Cemetery, 1441 N Lemoore, Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245 at 2PM. A reception buffet will be held immediately following the service at the Marriott, at the Convention Center, 300 S. Court Street, Visalia.
Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
