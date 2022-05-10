Kiyo passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Kiyo was born on September 27, 1921 in Selma, CA.
She attended schools in Selma through her graduation from Selma High School in 1940. While in high school, she studied the violin and was also quite the athlete playing tennis in high school, and basketball with the Kingsburg Young Buddhist Association.
In 1941, Kiyo moved to Wakayama, Japan, where she met and married Shigeyoshi Taniguchi. Kiyo gave birth to 3 of her 5 children in Japan.
Tomoyoshi Tommy was born in July of 1942, Seiji was born in March of 1948, and Emy was born in March of 1951.
After the war, Kiyo worked as an office helper, and later interpreted at a government office in Hokkaido.
Sadly, for about a year the family was split so that they could return to live in the United States. Kiyo and baby Emy returned first by boat to America, and then lived with Grandma Chiyoe in Selma. Her husband joined soon after, and then one year later in 1953, sons... Seiji and Tomoyoshi were able to rejoin, and the family was once again back together. Kiyo said that was one of the most difficult times in her life to be separated from her two sons for such a long period of time.
In August of 1953, her 4th child Arlene was born, followed by the birth of David in April of 1955.
Kiyo worked so very hard as a farm laborer for many years on farms in Selma and the surrounding area. It is amazing that even while working such long exhausting hours somehow she was still able to actively support her children by going to key events throughout their school lives. When daughters Arlene and Emy participated in the school Girls League, Kiyo would always show up and play in all the mom and daughter sports. She was not only there for her daughters but quickly became one of the favorite moms of their classmates.
When new math was going to start at the high school, Kiyo took a class so that she could teach her children. Throughout the years we would laugh about this as math truly was not her forte.
In 1976, Kiyo began working for the IRS. Kiyo loved working at the IRS, as she made many friends and continued to communicate with them for many years following. Suddenly in July/1986, Kiyo retired to take care of her husband, Shig, who had fallen and sustained injuries which left him quadriplegic until his death in 1990. We would watch our mom work with our dad all day long stretching his muscles, doing rehabilitation therapy, and taking care of all his medical needs. Dad had his own personal physical therapist 24-7. He passed away on Jan 31, 1990.
Shortly after dads passing, mom worked part time at the Fowler Senior Citizen Center as the Administrative Assistant/Secretary Here too, she made many lifelong friends.
As Tommy, our eldest brothers health began to decline, Kiyo took care of his needs just as she took care of her husband years before.
There was never a place where Tommy was that you would not see mom close by.
She was such a strong role model in teaching us about commitment, dedication, and most importantly to put others first.
Mom had fun too! She loved going to the local casinos such as Table Mountain, Chukchansi, and Tachi palace. She loved going out to eat. Her most favorite activity was to be surrounded by family. Even in her final days, she so brightened up when the house was full of family. She loved her 6 grandchildren and had a unique special kind of bond with each of them.
If you knew mom you would know that her numerous facial expressions told you everything. Nothing however. will ever match her smile with that little twinkle and squint.
Kiyo is preceded in death by her husband, Shigeyoshi Shig Taniguchi, and eldest son, Tomoyoshi Tommy Taniguchi.
Kiyoko is survived by: Son, Seiji Steve Taniguchi; daughter, Emy Taniguchi; daughter, Arlene Eberly and husband, Danny Eberly; son, David Taniguchi, and wife Esperanza Taniguchi; Grandchildren, Carl Eberly, Jennifer Eberly, Stephanie Eberly, Chris Miller, Christa Taniguchi, and Nikki Taniguchi.
Kiyos family wishes to thank Compassionate Care/hospice and caregiver Vita Coria. Although her time with Hospice and Vitas support was short, each member of this team cared for mom with loving arms, and mom connected with each of them immediately. We also would like to thank moms two favorite doctors and their teams: Dr Jeffery Hubbard, and Dr. Ross Nishijima.
We are especially forever grateful to all of you who have touched moms heart. She had a big heart and there was always room for more.
A Service will be held at Farewell Page Funeral Chapel in Selma, California on May 14th, 2022 at 2pm.
The burial will be held at the Selma Cemetery. Date and time to be shared at her service.
