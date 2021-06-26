On June 13th, 2021, the world lost an amazing mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Kathryn “Kay” Stegall passed away suddenly in Hanford. She was born in Austin, Texas on February 24, 1954, to Raleigh and Jeanette Stegall. As a family they moved to Fresno in 1957. She graduated from Hoover High in 1972 and moved to Hanford in 1976. Here she began working for Dr. Allyn Walker. Dr. Walkers office became her passion. She loved each patient that walked through the door. Her kind face became a staple at the office and all patients would look forward to seeing her gorgeous smile.
She was a wonderful, loving mother to two children. She adored them and was so proud of everything they did. Her children and grandchildren will deeply miss her every moment of everyday. She always showed her children there was not a task that could not be tackled, including renovating a whole house to make it a home. Some of her favorite hobbies were gardening (as most people could tell from her gorgeous yard), sewing, and cooking.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Andrew, and Angela James. Her daughter Sarah James and son-in-law Nick Souza. Her four grandchildren, Derrick, Addison, Dustee, and River. She is also survived by her mother, Jeanette Stegall, brother and sister-in-law, Allen, and Nancy Stegall, and significant other, Michael Ohanesian. Kay is preceded in death by her loving father, Raleigh Stegall.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 29th from 3-8pm at the Fraternal Hall, 1015 N. 10th Avenue, in Hanford. Food will be served at 5pm. Please wear tie dye (her favorite) or brightly colored clothing!
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Kays story at www.ywcares.con and write condolences.
