On February 20, 2022, Kathy Geiger was translated into a better language by the author of all life. Kathy married Terry Geiger on December 3, 1961 and they were together until his death in 2007. For 17 of those years, she and Terry (and children) lived throughout the country due to his various assignments with the Marine Corps. Those locations include Santa Cruz, CA - Alameda, CA - Barstow, CA Las Vegas, NV Oceanside, CA - San Diego, CA Kingsburg, CA Albany, GA and Woodbridge, VA. Upon his retirement from the USMC in 1978 they settled in Selma, CA where she lived for 40 years. During her time in Selma, she worked for many years at Fox Drug Store and was an active member of the Church of the Redeemer. She spent her last 3 years living with her children in Nebraska and Iowa.
She is predeceased by her parents Herschel and Phyliss Allison and sister Hope Tudor. She is survived by siblings John (Marsha) Allison and Susan (Rod) Harding and children Terry (Pam) Geiger Jr, Lance (Sherry) Geiger and Barron (Heidi) Geiger as well as 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service at Floral Memorial Park is scheduled for April 2 at 9:00 am followed by a reception at the Church of the Redeemer. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Central Valley Teen Challenge which is a cause that Kathy was passionate about.