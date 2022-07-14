“The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.” Exodus 14:14
Kathleen Ann Perry was born on December 16, 1949 in Fresno, California to Elmer and Joyce (Leatherman) Davis. Her younger brother James (Jimmy) Davis joined the family in 1952 and soon became her childhood companion. She loved him dearly. Family was important to the Davis's and Kathy often shared sweet memories of time spent with her grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins on both sides. The Davis family eventually settled in Kingsburg, California when Kathy was in 6th grade. She quickly made friends with girls in town. Many of the family's friends came from their church, St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Selma and through Elmer's career at P G & E.
Kathy went on to attend Kingsburg High School. Fortunately, she wasn't much of a chemistry student and a kind transfer student stepped in to help, John Perry Jr. Thankfully, they had their own chemistry. Dating pretty quickly led to love. They both graduated from KHS in 1968 and went on to Reedley Junior College. They married on August 29, 1970. Elmer and Joyce embraced John as a second son. John and Kathy moved to Fresno to attend Fresno State, but Kathy put her education on hold when she discovered she was pregnant with their first child. Krista was born in 1972, quickly followed by her sisters, Kathryn and Karyn. Kathy loved being a mom and adored her 3 girls. Once the girls were all old enough to attend school, Kathy decided it was time to finish her college education. Along with a few close friends, she attended Fresno Pacific University. You could often find Kathy, John and the girls together in the FPU library on the weekends. Proudly, Kathy graduated in 1984 with a degree in Liberal Studies. She then got a job teaching kindergarten at Kings River Elementary School. She had always been passionate about early education and she sought to fill her classroom with love, learning and creativity.
During this time, the Perry's began to attend Kingsburg Evangelical Covenant Church where they made many dear friends. Kathys relationship with Christ deepened through her involvement in church, Mothers Fellowship, bible studies and relationships with respected mentors. As she grew in her faith, she was able to lead various ministries while continuing to teach kindergarten and raise her daughters who were beginning to graduate from school and marry. The greatest surprise of Kathy's life came when she was 45 years old... she and John discovered they were expecting another baby! This news came as a shock to many of their friends, but Kathy and John celebrated this unexpected gift. Their son, John Matthew Perry, was born in 1995. The whole family (the whole town really!) was delighted.
Kathy stepped away from teaching to raise John Matthew at home for his first few years. When he began to attend elementary school, Kathy decided to return to work. She had identified a need for early education in the small community of New London. With the support of Kings River School, she began to teach preschool (with the assistance of her “buddy” Yvonne Reyes), first in the homes of the students, and then in an RV outfitted by First 5. She became part of the community of New London, not only working with her students but also caring for the parents and leading parenting classes. Kathy would say that other than raising her family, this was her lifes work. She was passionate about laying the foundation for a lifelong love of learning in her young students. Her job and the relationships that resulted, gave her great joy.
In 2010, Kathy was diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer and decided to step away from work while in treatment at Stanford Hospital. Her initial treatment was successful, and Kathy officially retired from teaching to focus on spending time with her family. During this time, she could be seen doing school pick-up, attending musical productions and sporting events, or leading womens bible studies. Even when her cancer returned and she had to continue treatment, she fought to be there at events for her children and grandchildren. She never let cancer sway her commitment to family and Jesus.
If you had a conversation with Kathy, then she was invested in you from that point forward and her interest was genuine. She was known as a friend to everyone, often befriending those who others might avoid. She saw her purpose in life to be a light for Christ in every setting, from her classroom to her medical appointments to the grocery store to her home. She loved celebrations of all kinds, baking, doing crafts, and decorating in her home and for every holiday. She enjoyed traveling and one of her favorite places in the world was the Central California coast, specifically Cayucos. She was never without flowers in her garden or on her table. She excelled in thoughtful gift giving. She was never too busy to have a conversation with a friend, old or new.
In May of 2021, Kathy nearly died, but God in His goodness chose to grace her family with her presence a while longer. Because of this miracle, she was able to celebrate her sons engagement and wedding; events she had looked forward to with great delight. She rejoiced in the gift of a precious, new daughter-in-law.
The last year of her life was one of her hardest, but her light shone brighter than ever. She and John celebrated 51 years of marriage. Every time he had to leave for a few days for work, Kathy missed him dearly. Their love was unwavering and evident to all.
On the morning of July 2nd, immediately after hearing her youngest daughter sing a favorite hymn, Kathy Perry took her last peaceful breath and just like that, she was in the arms of Jesus who she loved so deeply and served so well and we believe the heavens rejoiced.
She changed the world with her love and kindness and we were blessed beyond measure to have been loved by this beautiful soul.
She leaves behind her husband, John Louis Perry Jr.; her four children and their spouses: Krista and Tim Zavala, Kathryn and Mike Guerrero, Karyn and Abram Linderberry, and John Matthew and Corrie Perry; her eight grandchildren who she adored: Juliette, Brennan, Camille, and Bellamy Zavala; Karly, Ethan and Kate Guerrero; and Aila Linderberry; and her sweet Pearl, princess dog.
We are so grateful to so many: to Patricia Vara and Laural Crofoot for their tender care in the last year of Kathy's life; Dr. Josephine Perez, who was more than a doctor, she was a treasured friend; the staff at Hinds Hospice, especially faithful Martha Casillas; Dr. Sandy Srinivas, Evan and all the team at Stanford Hospital for their incredible care; Shireen Irvine Perry for lovingly looking out for the entire family; and for many, many cherished friends for their love, support, encouragement and prayers. We appreciate you all!
“Never let loyalty and kindness get away from you. Wear them like a necklace, write them deep within your heart.” Proverbs 3:3