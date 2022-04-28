Kay was born in Madera, California to Dr. and Mrs. Kenneth Butler. She graduated class valedictorian from Madera High school in 1957. She went on to achieve a Bachelors in World Literature from San Francisco College graduating Magna Cum Laude. She married Lindsay Alfred Mann de Obarrio in California in 1960. They moved to Illinois where Lindsay completed his PhD. There, she became a mother to three children, Kenneth, Deborah and Katherine. She was elated to become a wife and viewed motherhood as a calling to instill the principles of empathy, tolerance and gratitude.
In 1985 Kay married Danny Armijo. Through this marriage she inherited three more children whom she loved dearly: Mark, Beverly and Lisa.
Kay went on to graduate from Fresno Pacific University with a Masters in Bilingual Education. She spent her career teaching at the elementary school level.Then in 1996 she became a Bilingual Resource Teacher and a Bilingual Advisor for Fresno Unified School District. During her career, she focused on making educational content accessible to Spanish speakers. She viewed herself as a servant leader, devoted to being a positive example in the lives of the less privileged.
In retirement she enjoyed her grandchildren, golf, family, and friends. She also found fulfillment in volunteering with the Good News Club, introducing children to moral principles through biblical lessons in a fun and engaging way.
Kay had a deep appreciation for cultural diversity and had a heart for those less fortunate. In addition to her devotion to family and friends, her legacy encompasses her constant and uncompromising commitment to the education and empowerment of culturally diverse communities.
Kay was a woman of deep faith, great conviction and tireless spirit. She was a sensitive soul who was profoundly generous. Her kind heart will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Kay left this world peacefully with her daughters at her side, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. and Mrs. Kenneth Butler, husband Danny Armijo, sister Carol Simi, & twin brother Kenneth Butler Jr
She is survived by her children Kenneth Mann, Deborah Mann-Hebert and her husband David, Katherine Lantz and her husband Paul; step children Mark Armijo, Beverly Armijo, Lisa Trujeiro and her husband Patrick; Grandchildren Dylan, Emily, Sarah, Audrey, Shelby, Meagan, Ashley, Brandon, Caitlyn, and Garrett; Great grandchildren Sophia, Charlotte, Isabella and Annalise
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 7, 2022 at 1pm at Kingsburg Community Church at 1532 Ellis Street Kingsburg CA 93631