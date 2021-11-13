Karl W. Davison passed away peacefully on Monday, November 8, 2021 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimers Disease. Karl Was born on February 27, 1942 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Hanford, and lived most of his life in Lemoore.
Karl was a lifelong member of the church and especially liked singing in the choir. For many years, he travelled to Mexico with the YUGO youth groups and helped bring the message of God to the youth and performed building projects to help those in need.
Karl had a passion for singing and was a member of the Kings Barbershoppers Chorus and the church choir for many years. He also loved gardening and had a green thumb, especially with roses. He loved trains and enjoyed building and riding trains with his dear friend, Craig Craddock.
Karl retired in 1996 from the US Postal Service, where he was familiar face to the families (and dogs) of Lemoore and Hanford for 36 years.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Evelyn Davison, daughter and son in-law, Wendy and James Dever, grandson Taylor Rogers and his wife Noemi Rodriguez-Rogers. He is also survived by sister and brother in law, Robert and Dorothy Hammond, and several special nieces and nephews. Karl was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Jennie Davison, and son, Jeffrey Davison.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Lemoore Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
