Justin Daniel Rodrigues, May 25, 2003 - April 3, 2022. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beloved son Justin. Justin passed away following an auto accident on April 3, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Jennifer Martin and Danny Rodrigues, grandparents Donald and Sandy Martin of Lemoore and grandmother, Emilie Rodrigues of Grover Beach. Justin leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that will miss him dearly. Justin was preceded in death by his sister Darrian Martin of Lemoore and Grandfather Willie Rodrigues of Grover Beach.
Justin was a kind, loving, young man who had a wonderful kind personality and an old soul. He was his moms rock and his parents pride and joy. He loved to play and referee soccer, work on his car, and hang out with friends. He was working as a referee in Lemoore and Hanford where he was a favorite among the players. They loved the fact that he was a fair referee and called games evenly. Justin graduated from LHS in 2021. He was a Varsity Soccer player for 3 of his 4 high school years as a goalie. He could throw that ball like no other.
Graveside services will be held Thursday April 21st, 2022, at 10AM at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford. A celebration of life will follow at the Hanford Square Eights Hall 11555 Fargo Avenue in Hanford. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Big Brothers and Big Sisters at 4047 North Fresno Street Fresno, CA 93726. Please put Justin Rodrigues in the memo space. You may also donate to The Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Research Center at komen.org or the Darrian Martin Simply Meant to Be Scholarship at Lemoore High School. Donations may be sent to LUHSD Foundation 5 Powell Ave Lemoore CA 93245. Please put Darrian Martin Simply Meant to Be Scholarship in the memo line of the check.