June Barberick, of Armona California passed away on May 30, 2021, just five days shy of her 94th Birthday.
June was born in Hanford, California on June 4th 1927, to Tom and Clara Liggett.
She was the fifth of seven children. She graduated from Hanford High School in 1945. She then met her future husband Jack Barberick while she worked at Western Auto and he at McNamara & Ford dry cleaners. The two were married in 1949 in Las Vegas, Nevada they spent the next 66 years together. Jack and June lived in Hanford until they moved to Armona in 1969 with their children Jackie and Brad.
June and her Mother- in-law Ruth Barberick purchased the OK Cleaners in downtown Hanford in 1953 which continued to be a successful family business over the next 54 years. Jack, June and their daughter Jackie retired in 2007.
June was known as the lady behind the press and for her many talents at the sewing machine. As a business owner in downtown Hanford June had developed many lasting friendships over the years . Additionally, June had a love of animals and was very active with Paws & Claws fundraising organization .
June is survived by her daughter Jackie Barberick (Bud Fragoso), Son Brad Barberick (Trish) of Oregon. Sister-in-law Frankie Liggett, Brother-in-law George Barberick Jr. (Maureen). As well as numerous nieces & nephews.
A special thank you to Brenda Lewis for taking such great care of Mom.
June is preceded in death by her husband Jack Barberick, Parents Tom and Clara Liggett, In-laws George Sr. and Ruth Barberick. Siblings John Liggett, Goldie Tennison, Milford Liggett, Lida Wilkson, Van Liggett, Steven Liggett and her faithful cocker spaniel Zelda-June.
A private service will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Paws & Claws fundraising Box 105 Hanford, Ca 93232
