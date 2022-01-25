crenshaw photo.jpg

Judy Lee "Midge" Avila Crenshaw, 68, died on December 24, 2021, in Anchorage, Alaska following a recent cancer diagnosis. A viewing service will be held at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel on January 26th from 4-6 p.m. A rosary and mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on January 27th at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Laton.

Judy was born on June 12th, 1953, in Hanford, CA. She attended Laguna Grammar School in Laton, CA with her siblings. Following a move to the central coast, she graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 1971. She married Michael David Avila on June 12, 1974, in Pismo, CA, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, and they were blessed with one daughter, Jennifer Avila. Judy enjoyed visiting with friends and family and shopping for the latest fashions. Eventually, Judy moved to Alaska and was accompanied by Jennifer.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Renee Avila, and grandson, Frank Michael Koloski; her three sisters, Betty Macedo, Connie Avila, and Sandy Perez, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joe and John Avila.

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Crenshaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments