Juanita (Nita) Nystrom passed away quietly at her home in Anaheim, CA November 13, 2021. She was 92 years old.
Juanita was born to John and Hildur Ellberg and grew up on the family farm (Bethel Avenue); she attended Kingsburg Schools and graduated in 1947 from Kingsburg High School.
She married Warren E. Nystom October 14, 1950; celebrating 71 years this year. Together they raised three children: Eileen Nystrom Bloom, Kathleen Nystrom Randall and Keith Nystrom.
Juanita loved the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior and Lord. She was active in the First Baptist Church serving as a Sunday School Teacher, Womens Leader, Choir member, Awana, Wedding Coordinator as well as a church organist ; any capacity in which she was invited to participate she served well. She regularly placed herself in situations where she learned of the Scripture or worshipped in song and encouraged her family in the Christian faith.
Juanita was regularly known to touch base with friends and family through phone calls, visits, flowers or meals. Her Swedish heritage was evident through the Swedish traditions celebrated and wonderful recipes especially the Rice Pudding.
She enjoyed celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, and special occasions with a thoughtful gift, phone call or card of encouragement to friends, neighbors an family.
Juanita enjoyed a variety of hobbies that exhibited her creativity: Tole, Oil and Acrylic painting, crocheting and knitting, growing African Violets and tending her flowers in her garden. She enjoyed travel and visited Sweden, Scotland, several Canadian provinces as well as multiple areas of the United States, Alaska and Hawaii.
While her children were young she was a homemaker; she worked seasonally in the Del Monte Cannery during the summer months. After returning to school and competing an LVN degree in the early 1970s, she worked for Pleasant View Manor in Reedley before retiring.
She is survived by her husband, Warren Nystrom; children: Eileen and Jim Bloom, Kathleen and Chuck Randall and Keith and Roche Nystrom; granddaughters: Jenel and Windham Jackson and Lauren Nystrom; her first great grandson Walker Jackson; numerous nieces/nephews and cousins.
Memorial Services are planned at the First Baptist Church of Kingsburg on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.