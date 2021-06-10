Juana is survived by her children Maribel Gonzalez, Noelia Salazar, Ramiro, Jose, Robert, Raul, Adan Gonzalez. 28 Grandchildren, 59 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Grand Children. Her sisters and brothers and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her daughter Eva Gonzalez and her husband of 41 years Ramiro H Gonzalez, parents Benito and Ropajita Villanueva.
Juana was born on March 08, 1931 in Corpus Christi, Texas. At 3 months old she was taken to Valle Hermosa Tamaulipas, MX. Where she resided until the age of 27, she met and married Ramiro H. Gonzalez in 1958. They lived in Mission, Texas and traveled as migrant workers throughout the United States.
In 1968 she settled in Selma, CA. where she worked in packing houses for Mart Raven, Arlie and Elton Rogers. Thomas Crosno. She retired from farm labor in 1989 to care for her husband. Juana was a loving, devoted wife and mother, grandmother she enjoyed spending time with family, friends and playing loteria and going to local casinos. She was a spiritual woman and was a believer of Christ.
She will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, family and all who knew her.
Viewing will be at Thomas Marcom Funeral Home 2345 McCall Ave Selma, CA 93662, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Rosary will begin at 6:00 pm.
Church Service will begin at 12:00 pm St. Josephs Catholic Church 2441 Dockery Ave. Selma, CA 93662. Interment to follow.
