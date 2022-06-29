Joyce Huntington Hall, reference librarian and life-long conservationist, died June 15 of cancer at her home in Santa Maria, CA, surrounded by family. She was 87.
Her interest in library work began in high school as a page in the Albany, NY library. She met her future husband, Dick, working at the Troy Record newspaper.
She received her B.A. degree in English at Russell Sage College in Troy, NY, and her Masters degree in Library Science at Catholic University in Washington D.C.
Her reference work began at the National Institutes of Health in Washington. After moving to California, she was Reference Librarian in the Hanford Public Library, and later part of the reference team at the Fresno Public Library.
Preferring civilized travel by train, Joyce and Dick made many friends on their numerous railroad journeys.
She was widely read on many subjects and delighted in providing information to patrons, family and friends.
Upon retiring, she and Dick moved to Santa Maria. She became a board member of the Friends of the Santa Maria Library and served two terms as president.
Growing up in Colonie in upstate New York, she enjoyed the flora and fauna, especially the birds. A dedicated "birder," her list of birds seen exceeds 700. To reach that total she visited 14 states and five foreign countries.
Among the organizers and later president of the Fresno Audubon Society chapter, her conservation memberships also included the Nature Conservancy and the Sierra Club.
The oldest of five children, Joyce is survived by her husband of 65 years, her brother Richard Huntington and spouse Wendy, her sister Lynn Huntington and spouse Dan Welch, sons Brian and spouse Brigitte, and Roger and spouse Sasha, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Gary, and sister Petra.
A memorial service will held on Tuesday, July 19, 2 pm at the library patio at Allan Hancock College.