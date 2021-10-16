oyce Levita Brown Dishion born in Bay, Arkansas on August 12, 1936 went to be with her beloved Jesus on October 2, 2021 due to Covid-19 complications.
Joyce lived in Hanford since 1975, worked as a housekeeper in a Convalescent Hospital for several years and a assistant aide in the Armona School District for several years. Her favorite job was being the mother of five children, grandmother of 9 children and great grandmother to 10. She attended Koinonia Church in Armona and was known as Mama Joyce or Grandma Joyce. She loved people from the moment she met them. She always had a smile and a warm hug for anyone who wanted one. She loved serving as a greeter in the church.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband Don Dishion, daughter Terry Dishion Storey, father Arlie Brown, mother Flossie Brown, brothers Carl and Everette Brown, grandson Mike Campbell. Joyces surviving relatives are sisters Una Mae Tristan of Selma, CA, Paulette Jones of North Carolina, Jeanette Burrows of Clovis, CA and a brother Jimmy Dale Brown of Nevada. She has one son and daughter-in law Al and Terri Dishion of Lemoore, CA and three daughters Vanessa Dishion, Nancy Haltom, and Mary Alice Ronyack of Hanford. Grandchildren are Misty Storey Patch, Micheal Storey, David Haltom, Jon Haltom, Amy Campbell, Katie Dishion, Denise Russell, and Craig Ronyack Jr. Her great grandchildren are Thomas Campos, Michael Patch Jr, Christopher Patch, Jessie Storey, Opal Campbell, Austin Russell, Tiffany Russell, Emilee Russell, Kaylee Russell, and Gwen Ronyack
Visitation is scheduled for October 20, 2021 from 3 pm to 7pm at Peoples funeral chapel: 501 N, Douty St, Hanford. Memorial service will be on October 21st, from 9am 11 am followed by Graveside services at 11:30 at the Grangeville Cemetery on 14th Avenue.
Family and Friends are invited to view Joyces legacy at www.peoplefuneralchapel.com and write condolences. #s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.