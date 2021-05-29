Joyce Ann Knight, Don 's beautiful wife of 55 years passed peacefully on May 6th into her Lord and Savior 's arms. Longtime resident of Hanford Ca. She was born in Daisy OK. On August 6th 1939.
Joyce was very active in Church missionary ministries and she loved her church family. She donated 100s of hours at Salvation Army and food pantry, but her biggest joy was being a wife, mother and Grandmother.
She is proceeded into death by her son Cecil McElhaney, her parents John and Doshie McGill, siblings Alla Mae Bowen, Mary Ketcherside, Jimmy McGill, JD McGill, Billy McGill, Frankie McGill and Charles McGill.
Joyce is survived by her husband Don Knight, her 2 children Brenda(Robert) Richards and Buddy Knight.
Her 6 grandkids, Ben(Kim) and Erin Richards, Shane and Chad (Anneke)Knight, Marissa(Armagan) Azak and Carly McElhaney.
Joyce has 4 great grandkids, Haven ,Stella, Elizabeth and Everly and many nieces and nephews.
Please Join us in a Celebration of Life on June 12th 11am at Church of Nazarene 726 East D St. Lemoore
A catered lunch will be served Please RSVP to musicmandon36@yahoo.com if you will stay for lunch
