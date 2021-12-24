Joyce A. Benito, 89 of Lemoore passed away peacefully Thursday, December 16th in Fresno. Joyce lived most of her life in the San Joaquin Valley. Born July 11th, 1932 in Antlers, Oklahoma to Pink and Sylvia Jacobs, the youngest of six children. In the late 1930's, when Joyce was a young girl, her family left Webber Falls, Oklahoma and traveled to California, settling in Stratford. There Joyce attended local schools, including Lemoore High School, where she graduated in 1951 and then on to Coalinga College. In college, Joyce was selected as a Horned Toad Derby Queen, a local celebration dating back to 1937.
However, it was in high school where she met the love of her life, Harvey Benito. The couple was married in 1954 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Lemoore. Together, Joyce and Harvey would embark on lifetime journey that covered over 67 years, beginning in Stratford and on to Lemoore for over 45 years and finally in Clovis at Bella Care Home, the couple built their lives together.
Joyce was employed for over 35 years at Orton's Equipment Company in Stratford. Her hobbies included sewing, refurbishing old furniture, gardening and painting ceramics. She truly loved camping and spending time at the home on Shaver Lake. In summary, she loved spending time anywhere with her family.
Joyce and Harvey enjoyed many trips/cruises to various destinations in the US and Mexico. She loved Elvis and country music, especially George Strait! She was quick witted and always enjoyed joking and kidding with others. Joyce was a great cook and baker, highlighted by many signature dishes the family enjoyed. She was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church, YLI (Young Ladies Institute), St. Peters Altar Society, LUSA of America and I.D.E.S. Portuguese Hall of Stratford.
She was devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Joyce also enjoyed all of her great nephews and nieces. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Pink and Sylvia Jacobs, her brothers, Alva Lad (Billie) Jacobs, Leo (Betty) Jacobs, Kenneth (Mildred) Jacobs and her sisters, Flora (Fred) Robbins and Clara McGuire.
She is survived by her husband Harvey (Clovis), son Michael (Cathy) of Eagle, Idaho, and sister-in-law Roberta Thomas of Port Angeles, WA, grandson Louis Santoro of La Jolla and granddaughter Angela Marie (Drew) Gordon and great grandson Zayne of Oregon City. Nieces Brenda Hollak of Fresno, Lynda (Robert) Virden of Jerome, Idaho, Kathy (Ken) Johnson of Pismo Beach, Pamela (Butch) Harris of Farmington, NM and Melinda (Dan) Orr of Port Angeles WA. Nephews Robert Jacobs (Judi Serpa) of Lemoore, Don (Chrissy) Jacobs of Cape Coral, FL, Mitch (Liz) Jacobs of Farmington, NM, Ronnie Robbins and Shawn Thomas of TN.
A Celebration of Life will take place in Lemoore at a later date. Memorial donations should made be to Mary Immaculate School, 884 N. Lemoore Ave. Lemoore, CA 93245
A special thank you to Bella Care Home and staff in Clovis for making Joyce's last years blessed with great care!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.