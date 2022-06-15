Josephine Verdegaal went to be with her Lord and Savior. The family sadly announces her peaceful passing on Monday, June 6, 2022.
Josephine was a beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend during her incredible 90 years; just one month short of 91.
Josephine Ellen (Silva) Verdegaal was born to Antonio and Agnes Silva in Tulare, CA on July 27, 1931. She began her life in Tulare where she attended Buena Vista School before moving to Hardwick, CA. She then attended Hardwick School and spent her days on the family dairy with her siblings: Edward, Aurora, Edwin, Ludy, Tony, and MaryAnn. Josephine began her high school education at Laton High School before transferring to Hanford High School where she graduated in 1949.
She married George Francis Verdegaal on May 8, 1954. The couple resided in Hanford, CA where they raised their five sons: Russell, Jeffrey, George, Martin, and Paul. Josephine worked for the telephone company and volunteered at Pioneer School in the cafeteria while her sons attended school, and George worked his hay hauling and manure spreading business. Eventually, he and his brother Bill created Verdegaal Brothers Inc., a fertilizer company.
Josephine's favorite pastimes were being with family, bowling, traveling, crossword puzzles, and visiting casinos. Her home was often filled with family and friends for parties and gatherings. The years at the Verdegaal home were spent with the grandkids swimming, playing outside, picking plums from the orchard, and hanging out in the den. These memories will last a lifetime. Josephine's family was truly her heart and joy.
Josephine is survived by her sons and daughter in laws: Russell (Cyndi) Verdegaal, Jeffrey (Susan) Verdegaal, George (Kim) Verdegaal, Martin (Bea) Verdegaal, as well as long time daughter in laws Doreen Verdegaal-Richwine and Tracy Verdegaal. Also, her twelve grandchildren: Leaine (Anthony) Souza, Kelly (Tony) Bekedam, Matthew (Kelly) Verdegaal, Jason (Sharon) Verdegaal, Mackenzie (Nick) Reed, Morghan (Caleb) Bland, Callan (Kyle) Karras, Macee Verdegaal, Mitchell Verdegaal, Kyle Verdegaal, Weston Verdegaal, and Madison (Brayden) Sanchez, as well as her step grandchildren, Jared and Ethan Dall. And her seventeen great-grandchildren: Brayden, Alissa, and Collin Souza, Price and Miller Verdegaal, A.J. and William Bekedam, Cameryn, Asher, and Beckett Verdegaal, Jonas Gibbs, Jude and Korben Karras, Emersyn, Brielle, and Brixton Reed, and Baby Sanchez due next month. She is also survived by Glenn Abbott, who was a companion to her the last few years, sister in laws Vivian Verdegaal, Pauline Verdegaal, Lena Verdegaal, Carol Silva, Carolyn Silva, and sisters MaryAnn Clark and Aurora Cotta, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Agnes Silva, husband, George Verdegaal, son, Paul Verdegaal, long time companion, Marv Rottman, and siblings Ludy Rodrigues, Tony Silva, Edwin Silva, and Edward Silva.
A Rosary will be held on Monday, June 20th at 6:00 pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford. A Funeral Mass will take place at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Tuesday, June 21st at 10:00 am. Following the mass, the burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Friends and family are welcomed to attend a celebration of life luncheon following the services at The Kings Fairgrounds.
In lieu of flowers, suggested donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association, or a charity dear to your heart.
A special thank you to Hanna's Home Care for providing a comforting home for our beloved mother and grandmother throughout the last year of her life.