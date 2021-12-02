Joseph G. Couto passed away peacefully in his home in Battle Ground, WA on November 25th 2021 at the age of 74. Joe was born in Feteira, Terceira, Acores, Portugal on August 5, 1947 to parents John and Rosa Couto.
Joe was the third child and came to America with his father and stepmother on November 10th, 1955 where they settled in Lemoore, CA. Joe attended Lemoore High School and graduated in 1965 while working on his family's dairy farm milking and feeding cows daily. After high school Joe went on to begin his own dairy farm, which he eventually retired from in 2005. Joe will be remembered for his love for his family, farming, fishing, and gardening.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Mary Ann Couto (Hooper) and his five daughters; Arlene Rodrigues and husband Louie of Lemoore, CA; Loretta Black and husband Bill of Lemoore, CA; Stephanie Walters of Lemoore, CA; Lisa Skoczen and husband Dave of Hudson, OH; and Alicia Irwin and husband Luke of Battle Ground, WA. Joe is survived by his sister Frances Fonseca of Lemoore, CA and predeceased by his brother John Couto of Riverdale, CA.
Joe also leaves behind five grandsons; Connor Rodrigues, Dylan Cabiles, Jacob Black, Oliver Skoczen and Anderson Skoczen; four granddaughters; Amanda Martinez, Lauren Black, Kayla Walters, and Valeda Irwin as well as a fifth granddaughter due to be born in March of 2022 to his youngest daughter Alicia.
Joe also leaves behind a great grandson Brody Rodrigues.
Services will be held at Layne's Funeral Home, 16 NE Clark Ave. Battle Ground, WA on Friday, December 10th, with a viewing beginning at 10am and service to follow at 11am; grave side service to follow immediately after at Crawford Cemetery in Battle Ground, WA.
