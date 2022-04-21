Joseph "Joe " Fernandes Jr. also known as PAPA . He passed away April 7, 2022 in the Hospital at the age of 89. He lived a full life always surrounded by family and friends. He was born July 1, 1932 and raised in Hanford. He graduated from Hanford High School. After High school he joined the Air force during the Korean War.
He was stationed in Okinawa where he worked on Airplanes. He received a National Defense Service medal and a Good Conduct Medal. After serving his 4 years he was honorably discharged and went on to obtain his engineering degree at Fresno State. He then got a job working for Armstrong as a Maintenance engineer and he farmed on the side. He married in 1959 and was married for 45 years. He retired from Armstrong after 27 years and continued to farm his land. Joe had a walnut orchard that he loved.
His hobbies were many. He loved restoring things and bringing them back to their original state. He loved his collection of English Motorcycles and actually had a room he specially built for them and it was his own private museum. He loved old cars and had a Model T he enjoyed riding in. He was in the Christmas Parade this past year in Lemoore and had fun. He loved to watch old westerns and many of days when we would stop by there he would be in his favorite old recliner rocker watching them. He loved his animals and treated them as if they were humans, you would rarely see one without the other.
They went everywhere with him. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends and making new ones. Anybody who met him would not soon forget him, he made quite an impression on all.
He leaves behind his son, daughter in-law, adopted daughter, 3 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 2 dogs Molly and Bella, and a cat named JW. He will be greatly missed by all.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 9:00 10:30 A.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore, followed by a graveside service at 11:00 A.M. at Sunflower Fields Cemetery in Lemoore.