Joe was born in Wichita, Kansas. His parents moved to Hanford in 1967, so he attended Hanford High School. When he finished High School he joined the Navy from February 1985 to April 1996 and was stationed in Alameda where he was a cook. Joe had a passion for cooking and could make some of the best flour tortillas. His other passions were fishing and hunting. Joe met the love of his life and moved to La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico going back and forward from 2004 to 2017. While in La Paz, he and his family had the chance to feed the local elderly home bringing some joy to them. Joe and his family moved back and resided in Visalia, Ca. Joe was baptized at a young age and through the years continued to serve the Lord, where he is now under His wing.
Joe was the 4th out of 9 children. He leaves to cherish his memory:
His wife Lupe,
His children: Darrell, MeLisa, and Antonio,
his granddaughter Aaliyah,
along with his brothers Herman, Milton, Damon, Christopher, and sisters Gretchen, Valerie, La Sonya, and April, who passed away in 1972.
Lloyd Muldrow his father. His mother Criscilla passed away in 1992.
He also leaves a host of nieces and nephews along with his newly found family.
The viewing will be at the church from 8:30 to 10:30 am, September 28, 2021. Funeral services First Southern Baptist Church 1207 N. 11th Ave. Hanford, CA. 93230
