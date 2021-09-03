Jose Machado Belo of Hanford passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at the age of 81. Jose was born in Manadas, São Jorge, Azores on February 26, 1940, to Luis and Ermalinda Belo. He married Maria Santos in 1965 and they came to Hanford in 1977. Jose and Maria were married for 55 years before his passing. Jose worked as a milker on the dairy then became a truck driver. He drove for over 25 years before retiring.
Jose will be remembered as a very hard working, supportive family man. He enjoyed being involved in the Portuguese Community, going fishing and making people laugh. However, what he loved most was spending time with grandchildren & great-grandchildren who he adored.
He is survived by his wife, Maria, his son Joe & wife Fatima of Hanford and his daughter Julcemina Belo of Visalia. He leaves his beloved grandchildren Bobby, Thesus, Kaylen, Terrell, and Amie as well as 5 great-grandchildren and two more on the way. Also surviving are his brothers Joao Belo, Arturo Belo, and Apolinario Belo of Canada.
Visitation for Jose will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 9-10:30am at Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford, CA. A rosary will begin at 11:00am on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at St. Brigid Church followed by Funeral Mass at 11:30am. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Hanford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.