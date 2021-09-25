Jose I. Oliveira was born September 16, 1934, in Terceira, Acores, Portugal and passed away September 8, 2021, in Hanford, California, USA.
Joe passed after a lengthy battle Alzheimer's Disease. He came to America in 1968. He worked at his family's ranch known as Double “O” Ranch until his retirement. He married Maria M. Oliveira in June 1976, by doing so acquired four children. He is preceded in death by his parents, all his siblings, and a grandson. He is survived by his wife of 46 years: Maria M. Oliveira, his children and their spouses, Lori Cooper (Press Womack), Joe Cabral (Maria), John Cabral (Linda), Billy Cabral (Jennifer) also by his grandchildren/great grandchildren, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers you may make donations to the Alzheimer's Society.
There will be a Rosary and Funeral Mass for Joe on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, beginning at 6:00pm at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Laton, CA. Burial services will be private.
