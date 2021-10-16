Jose Domingo Pascual, age 86 of Hanford California passed away October 4, 2021 in Adventist Health Hospital, Hanford, California.
Jose was born on October 30, 1934 in San Mateo Isabela Philippines. He is the son of the late Clemente Pascual and Juliana Pascual. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Natividad Rizado Pascual and youngest son Richard Pascual. He is survived by his four sons, Jon (of Hanford Ca), Samuel (of Rancho Santa Margarita Ca), Clyde (of Seattle Washington) and Ariel (of Bakersfield Ca) along with ten grandchildren.
Jose graduated from National University in the Philippines with a degree in Civil Engineering. In 1968 he immigrated to the United States, arriving in San Francisco Ca ultimately settling in Hanford Ca. He worked as a Civil Engineer for Kings County Public Works and Lemoore Naval Air Station where he retired in 2001.
Jose was very devoted to his family and was always willing to help anyone in need. A proud Mason, he was Past Master of both Hanford Masonic Lodge and Welcome Lodge of Lemoore, Ca
Jose was a kind and well loved man who will be missed by everyone who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 13th at 4:00 P.M. at the Lemoore Masonic Lodge.
