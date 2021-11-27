Jose de Jesus Flores-Jara (Chepechin) was born in Lagos De Moreno, Jalisco, Mexico on August 5, 1947 to Maximo Flores-Torres and Luz Jara-Rodriguez. He passed away on November 13, 2021 in Corcoran at the age of 74.
Jose worked as a Backhoe Operator for Hansen Ranches for 45 years. He loved working for the Hansen family. Over the years he became very close to them. Jose has lived in Corcoran since 1971. He is survived by his siblings, Rebecca Flores-Jara of Pennsylvania, Luz Maria Flores-Jara of Canoga Park, California, Juanita Flores-Jara of Guadalajara, Jalisco, México, Rita Flores-Jara of Los Angeles, California, Josefina Flores-Jara Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Reyes Flores-Jara of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and Maximo Flores-Jara of Oklahoma. He is also survived by Lucia Flores Java of Ahualulco de Mercado, Jalisco, Mexico.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Maria DeJesus Flores-Jara, Maria Luisa Flores-Jara and Carmelo Flores-Jara.
Visitation will be held at Bledsoe Family People's Funeral Chapel, 1501 Whitley Avenue, December 9, 2021 from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on December 10, 2021 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Corcoran Cemetery.
