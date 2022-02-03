John William Logan, 69, of Corcoran, went to be with our Lord and Savior, January 29, 2022. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
John was born to Bertha Irene Sparrow Logan and John William Logan, Sr., on August 22, 1952, in Lincoln, Illinois. He married Bertha Betsy Logan on August 29, 1975, in Corcoran, California and resided in Corcoran for over 46 years. He is survived by his wife, Betsy, and his two children, Laura and John Eric Logan, of Corcoran; his sister, Judy Harris of Lincoln, Illinois; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss his kind, loving and generous nature. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha Irene and John William Logan; his mother and father in-law, Bertha and Raymond R. Hernandez; his sister and brother-in-law, Lois Irene and Ronald D. Mote; his brother-in-law, Kenneth W. Harris; and his nephews, Robert D. Harris and Robert J. Hernandez, Jr.
John graduated from Lincoln Community High School in 1970 and served in the United States Navy, NAS Lemoore from 1970 to 1974. John was an electrician and licensed contractor. He worked as an electrician for the J. G. Boswell Company for 45 years, retiring in 2020. He was an active member of the Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Corcoran, California.
John was a family man and loved to spend time with his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling with his family, cooking, sports and NASCAR.
Rosary for John will take place on Thursday evening February 10, 2022, at 6:30pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Corcoran. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 10:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford, CA. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.
