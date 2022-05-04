John Vryhof, 84, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Hanford, California with loved ones close by.
John was born on January 20, 1938 in Rhoon, Holland to Joost and Johanna Vryhof. In 1951, he immigrated to the United States with his parents, 3 sisters, and 2 brothers. In April of 1952 the family settled in Hanford, California where John built a life he was proud of. He married, and had 3 sons John, Duane, and Shannon. He enjoyed fishing, camping, travel, his dogs and being surrounded by loved ones. John was a hard-working man, but he always had time for a good visit. He always had a story to tell or advice to give.
John is preceded in death by his son Duane Vryhof. He is survived by his loving wife Linda Vryhof, sons Johnny and Shannon Vryhof, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on May 6, 2022 at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home at 9:00 am followed by a graveside memorial at 11:00am at Hanford Cemetery, Hanford.