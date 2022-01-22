John Robinson, 80 of San Francisco, passed away on Monday, January 10th at his home in Hanford.
Mr. Robinson was born in Hanford on September 2, 1941 to Leroy Lewis & Catherine Agnes Dowd Robinson. John graduated from St. Rose-McCarthy Catholic School, Hanford High School, Fresno & San Francisco State Universities, and attended the Rhode Island School of Design. He retired in 2004 from Palo Alto Unified School District after 40 years as an art instructor and the Instructional Supervisor for Visual & Performing Arts. John worked with Elliott Eisner in the graduate art education program at Stanford University, and served as an administrator for the California State Summer School for the Arts at CalArts, from 1986-2000. He was an active member in art education organizations in California. In his retirement Mr. Robinson completed the restoration of his Victorian home in San Francisco, traveled abroad, and served as exhibition curator for the Kings Art Center in Hanford.
Mr. Robinson received recognition for his work in education, including California's outstanding Secondary Art Educator Award, a Fulbright Fellowship to England, election to the Hanford High School Hall of Fame, and selection as the outstanding High School Teacher for 2003 in Palo Alto.
Mr. Robinson is survived by his sister; Kay Hill and sister-in-laws; Barbara Robinson and Sonja Robinson. His nieces and nephews also survive him; Terri & Kyle Heck, Cindy & Frank Netto, Jeff & Lori Hill, Chris & Lori Hill, Rusty & Theresa Robinson, Sam & Suzy Robinson, Luke & Tawny Robinson, Jacob & Ali Robinson, Doug & Carrie Robinson, David & Melonie Robinson, Ryan Robinson, Jamie Robinson, Bill Robinson, Kathey & Greg Leaon, Dee & Jim Bussard, Darla Yehl, Rodney Wilhite and Jeff Wilhite. He also leaves many great-nieces & nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends who miss him very much.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Leroy & Catherine Robinson, brothers; William “Bill”, James “Jimmy”, Joseph “Joe”, Charles “Charlie” and Michael “Mike” Robinson and his brother-in-law; Robert “Bob” Hill.
A Memorial Luncheon will be held on Friday, February 4th at 11:30am at Kings Country Club; 3529 12th Ave, Hanford kingscountryclub.net
Memorial contributions may be sent in John's memory to St. Rose-McCarthy School; 1000 N Harris St, Hanford strosemccarthy.com or to Kings Art Center; 605 N Douty St, Hanford kingsartcenter.org
Arrangements in care of People's Funeral Chapel, Hanford peoplesfuneralchapel.com
