Respected athlete, teacher, Loan Officer, husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend passed away on October 20, 2021 at the age of 75. John was born in Tulare, California on May 8,1946 but his family soon moved to Corcoran.
There, his parents operated a jewelry store and ran a successful ranch. These golden years of youth were among Johns fondest as he spent his days with a foot in both worlds: the minute cerebral business of gems and the robust, physical world of rural life. In both cases, John's early character was shaped by the value and necessity of productivity and hard work. John's family was also immensely social, throwing frequent parties in which the adults imbibed in local concoctions such as “Corcoran Kool-aids” while the boys held epic football games on the front lawn. Being the second of four active brothers, John reveled in a rough and tumble yet loving childhood.
As John grew, so did his athleticism. By High School, he was a three-sport star, earning accolades in each and even holding the school scoring record in basketball for a time.
In 1964, John attended Santa Clara University where his athletic prowess remained on display in Basketball.
After graduating, John became a High School teacher and met the love of his life: Diane. During his decade as an educator, John and Diane married and had two sons.
Although John loved teaching, his dream to help the rural community of the central valley became a drive as he left the schools for a position at Hanfords PCA/Farm Credit West.
There, he spent many a day traveling through the fields of corn and cotton in an effort to visit his clients in their homes. This personal attention John paid to his customers earned him vast respect within the community. He was soon named branch manager and was known as an advocate for the local farmer. During this time, the Gregory brood grew by two as John and Diane welcomed twin girls.
During these early years in Hanford, John coached his sons baseball teams and religiously attended each of his children's sports events from softball to water polo. The family also enjoyed yearly trips to the central coast where John and Diane fell in love with Morro Bay and the surrounding area.
Their dream became a reality when in 2008 they bought a beautiful beach house in Los Osos.
This home became a frequent destination for holidays and vacations as John and Diane's enduring hospitality welcomed their ever-growing family which eventually came to include seven grand-children. Those special days on the coast, under the watchful eye of Morro Rock, were marked by Johns kindness and popularity. Friends and family often popped in to visit, joining him for a quick sip of wine and an inevitably humorous story.
Even after John was afflicted with Parkinson's, he remained a social, ebullient man, always quick with a quip and generous with an ear. He was his familys stalwart, never failing to support in times of need. He was a friend to all who knew him.
John was preceded in death by his mother Grace Ann, his father Verdo, and his brother Robert.
He is survived by his wife, Diane, their children, Chris (Rynda), Jeremy (Amy R.), Amy and Heather as well as the afore-mentioned seven grandchildren. John is also survived by two of his brothers: Verdo (Jeannette) and Jim (Sandy).
The family asks that you remember John by sending a contribution to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
