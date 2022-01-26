On January 19, 2022, John “Richard” Neill passed away peacefully at home.
Richard was born in Joplin, MO on November 19, 1937 and moved to California along with his family as a young child. He graduated from Phineas Banning High School in Wilmington, CA in 1955. He attended Harbor College in San Pedro, CA. In 1961, he married Judith Lynn Sappington, and they moved to Hanford, CA where they raised two children, Cyndy and Brent. He worked in construction for over 60 years as a general contractor and State inspector. Richard was active in his church where he served as youth leader, board member, and led the Military ministry. He was very involved in his community in the Hanford JayCees, the Rotary Club, and he served on the Hanford Joint Union High School District Board for 12 years. Richard served on the Kings County Grand Jury and was proud to be the youngest Foreman at the time he served. He coached little league for many years. Later in life he was the facilitator for the Senior Creative Writing Group.
He is survived by his loving wife Judy Neill, daughter Cyndy Neill Swift, son Brent Neill and wife Shana. Five grandchildren: C. Neill Swift, Nathan Swift, Cody Neill, Cory Neill, Kaylee Neill. Three great grandchildren: Evelyn Swift, Aiden Swift and Harlow Makeeda Swift along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life in his honor will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 - 11:00 a.m. at Glad Tidings Church Hanford, 10th Ave. & Grangeville Blvd.
In lieu of flowers you may make donations, by check, to Glad Tidings Church in honor of Richard Neill - Compassion House Hanford, End of Life Home. P.O. Box 89, Hanford, CA 93232
