John Borba entered eternal life on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. John was born in Hanford, CA on May 22, 1935, to John and Rose Borba. As a young boy, his family moved to Oceano, CA. While visiting an aunt in Hanford on 16th Avenue he spotted a young lady across the street who caught his eye, Linda Teixeira. He knew she was the one for him and they were married on January 22, 1955.
John was known for his love for God and praying throughout the day for his family and friends. John cherished spending time with his family and friends. He worked at Pirelli-Armstrong for over 30 years. In his retirement years he was a devoted servant for St. Brigids Catholic Church, by opening the church for daily mass, being a sacristan, and helping with grounds and facilities at St. Rose McCarthy School.
John is survived by his beautiful wife Linda Borba along with their children Kenny Borba, Mary Ann Borges (John), Deborah Russell, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Theresa Perry of Santa Maria, CA and Emma Coelho of Arroyo Grande, CA.
The rosary will be at 6:00 PM on December 27th at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be on December 28th at 10:00 AM at St. Brigids Catholic Church in Hanford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider masses said for him or donations to St. Brigid Community Outreach Center.
A special thank you to Kings Nursing and Rehab Center and Meredith Starrett for making Johns last days a time to treasure.
