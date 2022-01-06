John Franckhauser, age 67, died unexpectedly of a stroke on December 31, 2021. He was born on April 13, 1954 in Weirton, West Virginia, and raised in Steubenville, Ohio. He graduated from Xavier University in Cinncinati, Ohio in 1976, and lived most of his adult life in the Central Valley of California. Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Margaret. He is survived by his wife Karen, children Joey, Andy, and Maggie, and siblings Mary Knight, Margaret Franckhauser-Capron, and Steve Franckhauser, as well as three nieces, three nephews and many others in his extended family.
A devout Catholic his entire life, John was an active member of St. Peters parish in Lemoore where he taught confirmation classes for many years. John was also an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins. He had remarkable memory of games that took place in the 60's and 70's - no one could best him in trivial pursuit. The people who know John were blessed by his kind soul and the genuine concern he had for others. He will forever be in our hearts and will be greatly missed."
Recitation of the Holy Rosary followed by Mass of Christian Burial will begin Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lemoore. Interment will take place in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Steubenville, Ohio. Arrangements are by Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.