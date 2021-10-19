Born to Joe and Adeline Archuleta on January 19, 1951. Passed away August 12, 2021 in Brookings OR.
He is survived by his daughter Darcelle Cook, son John Franco Archuleta, brother Frank Archuleta, sisters Jo Saldivar and Genevieve Magnia.
Two granddaughters, three great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford, CA 93230.
October 22, 2021 10:30 am.
To plant a tree in memory of John Archuleta as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.