John Archuleta.jpg

Born to Joe and Adeline Archuleta on January 19, 1951. Passed away August 12, 2021 in Brookings OR.

He is survived by his daughter Darcelle Cook, son John Franco Archuleta, brother Frank Archuleta, sisters Jo Saldivar and Genevieve Magnia.

Two granddaughters, three great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford, CA 93230.

October 22, 2021 10:30 am.

To plant a tree in memory of John Archuleta as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments