John Aniceto Toste Jr., aka Wolfman (younger years), Hoss, Ponderosa and come every December for 15+ years SANTA, passed away peacefully into Gods hands on December 25th, 2021 at the age of 66. John was born in Porterville, CA to John A Toste Sr. and Welimina H Toste on November 11th, 1955. He was preceded in death by his father John A Toste Sr., brother Tony Toste and Nephew Jason Toste. He is survived by his wife Constance Connie Toste, daughter Stephanie Toste, mother Welimina Toste, brother Manuel Toste and wife Nadine, sister Wilma Marie Marquez and husband Adrian, sister Kathleen Gonzalez and husband Manuel. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and 4 God children Luke Parriera, Jerica Fox, Kristin Fagundes and Bailey Pacheco.
John grew up on the family dairy and started working at an early age learning all he could and doing whatever was needed to help the business and family. John attended Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore then attended Strathmore High for 2 years until the family moved to Tipton where he graduated Tulare Western High School in 1974. He worked on the dairy his entire life and never wanted to do anything else, he loved the country life, his family and friends. He was eventually able to purchase some surrounding farmland and acquired a partnership with his family dairy. John enjoyed life, worked hard and was proud to be a dairyman and farmer. Many late nights out would end with pulling a calf or changing water in the fields, he never wanted it any other way. He was a member of Tulare FFA in High School and that knowledge and love flowed over to his daughter Stephanie and nieces and nephew, Joanna, Jerica, Katrina and Manny. He spent many years helping with showing heifers and fair projects. His admiration for FFA led to helping FFA kids at auctions which in time led to what we now know as the Lamb Feed.
His pride in his heritage drove him into volunteering with his father at the PPAV Hall in Visalia from 1970 to 1976. In 1977 he headed closer to home to the SPDES Hall in Tipton where he remained an active member for 45 years, until his passing. He helped doing whatever was needed, whenever needed. His biggest contribution was the Tipton Festa Auction. In 1988 he spoke up and said the annual auction for the Festa could be bigger and so it began, with the help of community businesses, and residents he turned it from a few things in the back of a pick-up to an entire stage full. John was currently serving as a SPDES Board member and was President in 2010, the year his daughter was Queen, he was so proud.
John's hobbies or passions were raising Longhorn cattle, Peacocks and Rabbits but for the last 15 years his greatest joy came every December when he became Santa. What started small turned into the whole month of spreading Christmas spirit. Do it big or dont do it seemed to be his motto. Santa went to schools, rest homes, hospital functions, business parties, Lighthouse Shelter and any family or friends home that asked. All month long he carried candy canes to give to any child that walked by. John always took pleasure helping others and spreading joy especially to children.
John was a man of great integrity and strength, he believed a man's word and handshake should be as good as a contract. He had enormous generosity, compassion and loyalty. He loved his family and friends. John will be deeply missed by all that knew him. He would want us to find comfort that he lived his life well and felt blessed to have known you all. John is whole again breathing the sweet love of God and walking beside him.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 4th, at Millers Tulare Funeral Home from 4:00 -6:00 PM with the recitation of the Rosary immediately following. Services on Wednesday January 5th , 11:00 AM at St. Johns Catholic Church , Tipton, CA, with burial to follow at South Tulare Public Cemetery. Celebration of life reception will be held at SPDES Hall Tipton, CA.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the SPDES Hall PO Box 276 Tipton, CA 93272 or a donation can by made to benefit children at Christmas in up coming years in hopes of continuing Santa's love and generosity to Connie Toste 7480 Ave 160 Tipton, CA 93272. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
