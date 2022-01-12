Joesph C Lopes passed away December 31 2021 at the age of 76. He graduated from West Hills College and retired from Pirelli Tire after 30 years. Preceded in death by his parents Joe & Belle (Rocha) Lopes Brother-in-law Tony Homan Nephew Alan Mendes and long time partner Melba Meeks. Survived by sisters Phyllis (Tony Mendes) Janice Homan and numerous nephews and nieces. Services will be held January 12th 2022. Rosary and Mass will begin at 10:00 AM at Saint Peters Catholic Church. Burial at Lemoore Cemetery. Arrangements are by Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.

