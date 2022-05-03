Joe B. Silveira joined his beloved wife, Maria Silveira, in her heavenly home, on April 28, 2022.
Joe was born on August 26th, 1943, in Terceira. Joe was a 4th degree lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was very involved in many Portuguese Festa Organizations.
Joe is survived by his three children, Frank and Kathleen Ramos, Tony Ramos, and Annette and Richard Silva, his sister Mary Alice Mattos, his 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Rosary and Mass to be held on May 10th, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church in Lemoore, Lemoore Cemetery to follow.