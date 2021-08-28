Joe Azevedo was born in Praia da Vitoria Terceria, Azores on October 1, 1947, to his parents José Lourenço Azevedo and Maria de Lourdes Quitério. He was one of five children. They lived humbly and simply but they were happy. With little education, Joe made the best of what he could to help his family, working in agriculture on the island alongside his siblings and cousins. But Joe wanted more and in 1989 he made the courageous step to migrate to America. Upon arriving Joe was taken back by the fast pace of the U.S. But living in the Central Valley his culture wasn 't very hard to find. Joe was frequently a part of the Portuguese celebrations. He was even on the committee for the St. Anthony celebration for Hanford in the mid-2000s. He loved to dance and socialize with friends. This is where he found his second chance on love, Alice. Alice and Joe married in February of 2001. They were each other & #39;s sweethearts. Often traveling up and down California for the Portuguese celebrations. Always together or not very far from each other and for 20 years that was their life; happy together. They took care of each other when others told them it would be impossible to do. Even at the end Alice refused to give up hope and had Joe home with her.
Joe loved having gatherings at his home and often hosted holidays and events. But Joe's favorite visitors were his grandkids and great-grandchildren. They were his pride and joy no matter if they were here or in the Azores. He was a very proud grandfather. Joe and Alice welcomed everyone. They were known to let people stay in their home who were migrating to America to help them get on their feet. Or they had one or two family members staying with them who needed a place until they could figure out their next step. He understood that life sometimes wasn't fair, and he didn't mind helping when he could. But most importantly Joe was a father. He loved his sons Ruben, Kevin, and Bryand. He often spoke about how proud he was of them and the young men they had become. He loved spending time with them when he could or speaking to them on the phone. His sons were his greatest accomplishments. Joe was a sweet smile and a kind soul. He will be greatly missed.
Joe is survived by his wife of 20 years Alice Guecho-Azevedo, his son and daughter-in-law Ruben, and Marisa Azevedo of Praia da Vitoria, Terceira, Bryand, and Sandy Raimundo of Hanford, and Kevin Azevedo of Hanford as well as many grand and great-grandchildren. Joe is proceeded in death by his parents José Lourenço Azevedo and Maria de Lourdes Quitério and mother-in-law Alice Nunes.
Services will be as follows: Visitation on August 30, 2021, from 4 p.m ~ 6 p.m and rosary from 6 p.m ~ 7 p.m at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford. Funeral Mass on August 31, 2021, at St. Brigid Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m with graveside to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
