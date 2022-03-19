Joe Manuel Alcoser III, passed away in Hanford on March 10, 2022, at the age of 87. Joe was born in Hanford, CA on July 10th, 1934, to Joe Jr. and Acension Alcoser. Joe graduated from Laton High School in 1952. He went on to study Dairy Husbandry, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, for a year until being drafted into the Army in 1957. He was stationed in Germany for three years, then moved back to the States with wife Gerda Munzenmayer to work on the family farm in Laton, CA. They raised two children Michelle Marie Alcoser and Joe Scott Alcoser.
Within that time, Joe served in the Regular Army (1959-1960), the Army Reserve (1960-1962), the Army National Guard (1962-1981). During his time in the ARNG, he was also a tire painter for Armstrong Rubbery Company in Hanford.
In 1994, he retired with the Army Reserve (1987-1994). He served a total of 30 years. In that time, he earned an Expert Badge (Rifle) a Marksmen Badge (Carbine), a Good Conduct Medal, CAL SVC Medal, Watts Riot Control Duty, 1965 and 100% Drill attendance Ribbon with 2 bronze devices, 1966.
Joe was a devoted golfer, gardener and Beatles fan. He also enjoyed storytelling to anyone who would listen with the hopes of making them laugh. Not only did he dedicate his time serving our country, he was also an avid member in the community. As a proud member of the Laton Lions Club and a coach for local youth baseball team.
Joe spent his retirement years with Doreen Etchegoincelhay traveling and rescuing their dogs; Goldie & Junior. He also enjoyed spending time with his two granddaughters Heather Michelle Binion and Carson Kovac Alcoser.
Joe is survived by his 9 siblings Lydia Ottinger, Gilbert Alcoser, Alfred Alcoser, Adeline Caeton, Emily Sims, Rudy Alcoser, Pauline Thomas, Dorthy Alcoser, and Barbara Pitt and their children. His children Michelle Marie Alcoser and Joe Scott Alcoser. His grandchildren Heather Michelle Binion and Carson Kovac Alcoser. His two great grandchildren Elizabeth Bella Binion and Harper James Binion.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Joe was an animal lover. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations in his name to be made to the S.P.C.A.
A funeral service is schedule for 9:30am on Friday, March 25th at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home. 100 W Bush Street, Hanford, CA 93230. A graveside service will also take place directly after the service at Oak Grove Cemetery. 19811 Cedar Street, Laton, CA 93242.