Joe M Aguilera was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, brother and friend. He entered into eternal rest on November 6, 2021 at the age of 92. Joe was born in Parlier, CA on June 19, 1929 to the parents of Antonio & Emilia Aguilera. A life-long resident of Selma, Joe served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953 from the United States Army. Joe is survived by his wife of 62 years, Connie R Aguilera, 3 daughters; Elizabeth (Lupe) Vasquez, Cathy Aguilera and Angie Rodriguez, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Surviving siblings; Lucy (Art) Mireles and
Lupe Ortiz. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Frank and Alfred, sisters Connie B and Sally Aguilera and son-in-law Joe Rodriguez. Joe was a self-employed truck driver for over 40 years and a ranch hand. The Visitation Service will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home, 2345 N McCall Ave, Selma CA 93662. The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church, 2441 Dockery Ave, Selma CA 93662 with Interment at the Selma Cemetery District at 1:30 p.m.
