Joe Leal Dias, 91, passed from this life on January 18, 2022. Joe was born on September 12, 1930, to Maria Incarnacao Dias and Joe Machado Dias in Tulare, California. He attended schools in Tulare and Riverdale before graduating from Riverdale High School in 1947. His academic excellence allowed him to skip the 8th grade and attend high school after the 7th grade. Though he was accepted to Cal Berkley, he was unable to attend because of necessary eye surgeries and finances. He worked on his dads dairy most of his young life and took over ownership after his dads passing in 1967. He later became partners with his son Joseph until 2011.
Joe married Angelina Andrada in 1954. Together they raised 7 children on the family dairy. Joe and Angie were recognized as the Distinguished Dairy Couple for Kings County in 2007. They were also selected as Dairy Family of the Year in 1987. Joe was a member of the Kings County Farm Bureau and enjoyed serving as a member of the Kings County Grand Jury from 2005-2007.
Joe was an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus, having been a Third Degree member of council 2343 for 62 years (in 2015). He was a Fourth Degree honorary life member of the Father Dade Assembly of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed marching with his fellow Fourth Degree Knights as a member of the Color Corps. Joe was a member of the Brotherhood of St. Anthony for 60 plus years. He was also a member of the Cabrillo Club of Hanford as well as the PFSA (Portuguese Fraternal Society of America). Joe loved the Ford Model A and purchased his own 1930 model. He enjoyed being a member of the Sierra Chapter Model A Ford Club of Fresno and regularly attended their meetings and socials as well as traveling with the club around the state.
Joe loved his family and attended as many soccer, t-ball, little league, water polo and basketball games as he could to watch and cheer on his grandkids and great grandkids. Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Angelina; his daughter, Geradette and his son David. He is survived by his sons Joseph (Cindy) of Hanford, Michael (Stacy) of Phoenix, Arizona and Leonard (Tammy) Dias of Hanford; his daughters Debbie (Richard) Benson of King City and Christine Boss of Hanford. Son In Law Fred (Pam) Bolton. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ben (Jessica) Dias, Drew (Brittany) Dias, David (Marti) Dias, Aaron (Naldy) Clothier, Nathan Benson, Bryant (Helen) Benson, Dustin Benson, Heather Lorenz, Michael (Christina) Dias, Shaun (Casey) Haynes, Stevie Madruga, Ryan Dias, Megan (Zack) Beck and Eric Dias. He was Visa Vo to Sophia and Adalyn Dias, Claire, Aubrey and Ben Dias, Dylan and Gabriel Dias, AJ and Abigail Clothier, Jarrett and Blake Lorenz, Xavier and Maisie Dias, Ethan and Evelyn Moran, Shane and Hailey Madruga, Gavin, Dean and Lily Mockett, Paxton Beck.
Visitation for Joe will take place on Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022, from 4-7pm with a Rosary service at 6pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022 at 10:30am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 10355 Hanford-Armona Rd, Hanford. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the David Dias Memorial Scholarship fund c/o Hanford FFA, Hanford High School or to the donors favorite charity.
