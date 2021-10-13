Joann Moseley, 87, of Lemoore passed away on Tuesday, October 5th at home surrounded by her family. Joann was born in Seminole, OK to Samie and Minnie Nichols. Joann attended Lemoore High School, and made her home and raised her family in Lemoore. She was an avid card player playing in many card groups, especially enjoying the game of canasta. She was well-liked and known to many in Lemoore, belonging to several clubs throughout her life. Her exclamation of "I Swear! " will be missed.
Joann is survived by her 3 children: Margie Heugly of Hanford, Randolph Allen of Tollhouse and Sandra Saiz of Lemoore; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; along with 2 sisters: Jeanette Nunes and Louise Huff. Joann was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Moseley, daughter Cynthia Papizan, grandson Joshua Papizan, and brother Kenneth Nichols.
A Viewing will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 1:00 4:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Both services are open to all Joann's friends and family. Pastor Thomas King of New Testament Baptist Church will officiate. Memorial tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto https://www.phippsdale.com/memorials/betty-moseley/4748932/
