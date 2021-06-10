Jim was born in Jayton, Texas to Ruben and Annie Grice. He was one of 12 children. Jim attended schools in Jayton through High School. After High School, he went on to attend Texas Tech where he excelled in Track and Field, running the 100 yard dash in under 10 seconds.
In 1952 he joined the Army and served in the Korean War. That same year he married his wife of 69 years Maudine Crisp.
Through his working career, Jim was a Diesel Mechanic and started Golden State Diesel Repair. Outside of work, Jim was an avid Angler and hunter. He loved his fishing trips to Mexico and out of state Hunting excursions.
Jim was a very proud Veteran who continued to offer his service through American Legion and VFW. He took pride in placing flags every Memorial Day. He was very grateful to have been able to participate in the Central Valley Honor Flight.
Jim is survived by his wife, Maudine, children, Allan and Kim, Grandchildren, Kyle and Aaron, Great Grandaughters Emily and Elizabeth.
A military service will be held July 16 at 10:00 AM at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery 32053 McCabe Road, Santa Nella, CA 95322.
In lieu of flowers, the the family would like remembrances sent to Central Valley Honor Flight, c/o Central Valley Community Foundation, 5260 N. Palm, #122, Fresno, CA 93704
*Please write CV honor flight on the memo.
