Jessie Vargas Logan, 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 26, 2021, with her family by her side in Hanford, California.
A lifelong Laton resident, Jessie was born to Aurelio and Anita Vargas. She was the youngest of 14 children. She is survived by her sisters Ann Perez and Elsie Tostado and her brother Al G. Vargas.
Jessie was a woman of faith and took delight in her family, visiting with them and cooking for them. She was affectionately known by her grandchildren as Grandma Dear and by her great-grandchildren as GiGi. Her nieces and nephews loved to dance with her at family weddings. She is survived by her 2 sons and 3 daughters and their spouses, Michael and Teresa Yanez; Steve and Jessica Logan; Chris Haverstock; Cathy Balver and Chris Thompson; Jessica and Gary Jertberg; and 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, beginning with visitation from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA., reception to follow. Burial will be on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton, CA.
